Brown Advisory Inc. Has $800,000 Stake in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 55.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $538,499.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $101,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $1,479,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,137 shares of company stock valued at $9,068,480 over the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lithia Motors to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Shares of LAD opened at $95.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lithia Motors Inc has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $127.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.23). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

