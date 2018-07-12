Brown Advisory Inc. Has $765,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,502,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,061,000 after purchasing an additional 266,358 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 582,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,425,000 after purchasing an additional 97,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $98.88 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $90.47 and a 12-month high of $102.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.8022 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $3.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

