Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,211,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $537,308,000 after buying an additional 176,251 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,865,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,064,000 after buying an additional 567,804 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,588,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,873,000 after buying an additional 266,600 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 158.1% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,702,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,899,000 after buying an additional 4,105,434 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.6% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,527,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,197,000 after buying an additional 543,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -118.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.