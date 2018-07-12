Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Brookline Bancorp opened at $18.50 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $65.66 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Mccurdy sold 5,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $90,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,297 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 23,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,655,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,474,000 after purchasing an additional 260,424 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

