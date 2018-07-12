Brokers Offer Predictions for Capella Education’s Q4 2018 Earnings (CPLA)

Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Capella Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Appert now expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Capella Education’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capella Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Capella Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Capella Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capella Education from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

Shares of Capella Education opened at $104.70 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Capella Education has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $105.85. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.28.

Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Capella Education had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Capella Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Capella Education by 10.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Capella Education by 85.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 50,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Capella Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Capella Education by 9.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capella Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Capella Education

Capella Education Co engages in the provision of online postsecondary education services. It operates under the segments: Post Secondary and Job-Ready Skills. It also operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries and majority-owned joint venture which includes Capella University, Sophia Learning LLC, Capella Learning Solutions, Hackbright Academy, Inc and DevMountain LLC.

