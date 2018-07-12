Brokers Issue Forecasts for Zions Bancorp’s FY2019 Earnings (ZION)

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.05.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.27. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zions Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $54.00 price objective on Zions Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of Zions Bancorp opened at $53.13 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Zions Bancorp has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, insider David E. Blackford sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $359,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Blackford sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $56,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,649. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorp by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

