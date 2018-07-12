Brokers Issue Forecasts for Weight Watchers International, Inc.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (WTW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Weight Watchers International in a report released on Monday, July 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

WTW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Shares of Weight Watchers International opened at $94.19 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.70.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 12,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $880,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International during the first quarter worth about $102,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

