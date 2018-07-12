Brokerages Set Depomed Inc (DEPO) Target Price at $8.83

Depomed Inc (NASDAQ:DEPO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEPO. BidaskClub upgraded Depomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Depomed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Depomed in a research report on Friday, March 23rd.

Get Depomed alerts:

In related news, SVP Matthew M. Gosling sold 19,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $139,095.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEPO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Depomed by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Depomed by 1,063.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,187,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Depomed by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,904,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 609,948 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Depomed during the first quarter worth $3,954,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Depomed by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,307,181 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 464,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

DEPO stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Depomed has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.77 million. Depomed had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Depomed will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Depomed

Depomed, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

Receive News & Ratings for Depomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Depomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.