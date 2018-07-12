Brokerages Expect CVR Partners LP (UAN) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CVR Partners’ earnings. CVR Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVR Partners.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 25.08%.

UAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CVR Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 39.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 24,191 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 283.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 73,028 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 61,935 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 116.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 214,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 115,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 274,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners opened at $3.82 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $401.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP produces, distributes, and markets nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. It offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

