Brokerages Expect BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP) to Post $0.23 EPS

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $16.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BCB Bancorp an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $15.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $232.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.88 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 9.48%. research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BCB Bancorp
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, demand and NOW accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts.
