Brokerages Anticipate Imperva Inc (IMPV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) will post $87.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Imperva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.70 million and the highest is $88.00 million. Imperva reported sales of $74.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imperva will report full year sales of $371.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $374.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $425.55 million per share, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $431.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Imperva.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.77 million. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Imperva’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMPV. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Imperva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Stephens raised their target price on Imperva from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Imperva in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Imperva in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMPV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Imperva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperva by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperva by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperva by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,685,000 after purchasing an additional 283,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Imperva opened at $51.80 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 1.77. Imperva has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $53.95.

About Imperva

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

