Brokerages Anticipate Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc (BHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc (NYSE:BHR) will post $120.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotel & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.38 million and the highest is $122.99 million. Braemar Hotel & Resorts posted sales of $116.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotel & Resorts will report full-year sales of $443.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $427.77 million to $453.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $462.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $450.83 million to $482.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotel & Resorts.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

In related news, insider Mark Nunneley sold 97,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,049,232.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Braemar Hotel & Resorts stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Braemar Hotel & Resorts Inc (NYSE:BHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned about 0.07% of Braemar Hotel & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Braemar Hotel & Resorts has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $385.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Braemar Hotel & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

About Braemar Hotel & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

