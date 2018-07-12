Broadcom (AVGO) Cut to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVGO. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target (up previously from $302.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $332.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.11.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO opened at $243.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.70. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $221.98 and a 1-year high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 56.32%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 12th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $2,503,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 344,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $247.94 per share, for a total transaction of $85,480,042.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,604 shares of company stock worth $25,984,392 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.