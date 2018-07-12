Bremer Trust National Association Takes Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial opened at $60.94 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETFC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $3.70 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

