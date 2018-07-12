Bremer Trust National Association Has $1.08 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Bremer Trust National Association lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,047,000. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in FedEx by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 68,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 130,992 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,449,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $230.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $203.13 and a one year high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Stephens set a $306.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.94.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 124,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $31,742,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,864,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,154,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

