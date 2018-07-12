BP (BP) Lifted to “Top Pick” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from an outperform rating to a top pick rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Santander downgraded BP from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.91 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Scotiabank restated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Vetr downgraded BP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $44.43 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.74.

Get BP alerts:

BP opened at $45.14 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. BP has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $68.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 billion. BP had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. analysts forecast that BP will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. BP’s payout ratio is 126.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BP by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 31,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BP by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BP by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,180 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in BP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 363,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BP by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 23,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.