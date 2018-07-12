Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 235 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 2.2% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,039.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,997,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232,588 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11,199.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710,185 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $458,410,000. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 842,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,019 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $413,857,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust opened at $276.86 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $241.83 and a 12 month high of $286.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.2456 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

