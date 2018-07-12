Boston Beer (SAM) PT Raised to $307.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $238.00 to $307.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boston Beer from $169.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.18.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $306.00 on Tuesday. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $128.75 and a 52 week high of $311.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 1,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. RK Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 82.0% in the second quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 106,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 47,860 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

