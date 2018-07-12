Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,176 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $1,096,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $10,615,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $4,802,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $1,317,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 355,538 shares of company stock worth $15,387,543 over the last three months. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton opened at $45.91 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.82% and a net margin of 4.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.