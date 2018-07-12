Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) Receives $37.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

BCEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $230,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy opened at $35.15 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $746.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.43. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $64.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.30 million. equities research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

