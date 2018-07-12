Boeing Co (BA) Stake Lessened by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $3,097,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,593,656.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.84, for a total value of $373,378.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,373.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,373 shares of company stock worth $4,233,094 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boeing opened at $340.60 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $205.35 and a 1 year high of $374.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.22 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 3,774.27% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 56.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $373.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $336.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.03.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

