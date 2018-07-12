BLUCORA INC Common Stock (BCOR) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BCOR has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.23 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BLUCORA INC Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BLUCORA INC Common Stock has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $40.60.

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. BLUCORA INC Common Stock had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. BLUCORA INC Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that BLUCORA INC Common Stock will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BLUCORA INC Common Stock news, insider John David Palmer sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $217,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Clendening sold 35,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $939,424.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,769,114.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,423 shares of company stock worth $2,623,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after acquiring an additional 541,900 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,486,000. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,826,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,756,000 after purchasing an additional 268,791 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,431,000 after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

