BLB&B Advisors LLC Invests $3.66 Million in Target Co. (TGT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 48,029 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Target Co. has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $79.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Target from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Vetr upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.47.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,813 shares of company stock valued at $4,076,175. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

