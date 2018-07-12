BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in American Express (AXP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,688 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,504,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,058,115,000 after buying an additional 414,196 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of American Express by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,996,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,119,076,000 after acquiring an additional 992,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,110,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $990,866,000 after acquiring an additional 360,596 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,239,962 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $488,784,000 after acquiring an additional 539,681 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,964,107 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $463,052,000 after acquiring an additional 177,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $100.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 52 week low of $83.33 and a 52 week high of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $3.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill set a $109.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, March 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.49.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $376,710.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,471.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $882,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,978 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,936 shares of company stock worth $8,082,400. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

