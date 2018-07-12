Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (MUS)

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd opened at $12.07 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-ended management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

