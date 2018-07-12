BlackRock Inc. Has $42.56 Million Stake in Park Electrochemical Corp. (PKE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,527,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Park Electrochemical worth $42,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Electrochemical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Electrochemical during the first quarter worth approximately $802,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Park Electrochemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Park Electrochemical during the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Electrochemical during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

PKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Park Electrochemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Electrochemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

PKE stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $472.71 million, a PE ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $31.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 3rd.

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

