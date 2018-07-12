BlackRock Inc. Has $41.49 Million Stake in 51job, Inc. (JOBS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in 51job were worth $41,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,739,000 after acquiring an additional 457,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after acquiring an additional 39,622 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51job stock opened at $91.95 on Thursday. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.16.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. 51job had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $129.34 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered 51job from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

