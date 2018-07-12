BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (CII) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years.

CII opened at $16.61 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $17.08.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

