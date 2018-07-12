Bitcedi Price Reaches $0.0099 (BXC)

Bitcedi (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, Bitcedi has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One Bitcedi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcedi has a total market cap of $57,027.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitcedi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcedi alerts:

Masari (MSR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012897 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded 98.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000306 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bitcedi Coin Profile

Bitcedi (CRYPTO:BXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2016. Bitcedi’s total supply is 9,616,277 coins and its circulating supply is 5,756,371 coins. The official website for Bitcedi is bitcedi.org . Bitcedi’s official Twitter account is @bitcedis and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcedi Coin Trading

Bitcedi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcedi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcedi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcedi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcedi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcedi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.