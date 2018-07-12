Biotron Market Capitalization Hits $473,223.00 (BTRN)

Biotron (CURRENCY:BTRN) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, Biotron has traded 56.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Biotron has a market cap of $473,223.00 and approximately $10,525.00 worth of Biotron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biotron token can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002917 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016154 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00511865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00196659 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033957 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00052616 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00001048 BTC.

About Biotron

Biotron’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,900,316 tokens. Biotron’s official Twitter account is @BiotronI . The Reddit community for Biotron is /r/Biotron . Biotron’s official website is biotron.io

Biotron Token Trading

Biotron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biotron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biotron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biotron using one of the exchanges listed above.

