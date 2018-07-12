Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Given a $50.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) received a $50.00 price objective from stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “: Following our meeting with CEO Vlad Coric and CFO Jim Engelhart earlier this week, we reaffirm our Overweight rating on BHVN stock, and are increasing our 12-month price target to $50, from $42, driven by multiple expansion. We think the Street’s focus on rimegepant acute oral CGRP data has led to an under-appreciation of Biohaven’s other opportunities to drive long term share holder value beyond current levels. The takeaways from our meeting are detailed below and underscore our belief BHVN shares remain undervalued at current levels.””

BHVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical opened at $40.84 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.11.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($1.20). research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CFO James Engelhart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $69,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly Gentile sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 443,745 shares of company stock worth $15,486,946. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 111.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 189.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

