Biogen (BIIB) Cut to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, thefly.com reports.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $371.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $375.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Biogen to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biogen from $365.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $360.89.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $344.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. Biogen has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $370.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.12. Biogen had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Biogen will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,955,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,927.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.