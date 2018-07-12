BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.69

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 42240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.70.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 114.36% and a negative net margin of 392.09%. The business had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 42,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $265,305.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,971. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.