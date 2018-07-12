BidaskClub Upgrades Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) to “Buy”

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals opened at $13.20 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.35.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.57. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 123.72% and a negative net margin of 1,665.11%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James B. Weissman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Weissman sold 8,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $116,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $127,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 509.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 407,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 340,623 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 160,172 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

