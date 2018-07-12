BidaskClub Upgrades Blackbaud (BLKB) to “Buy”

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLKB. Evercore ISI cut Blackbaud from an “in” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. DA Davidson set a $110.00 price objective on Blackbaud and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Blackbaud from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Blackbaud opened at $112.61 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $81.64 and a 12 month high of $116.07.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $204.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.29 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 8.92%. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $203,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,669 shares of company stock worth $1,535,745 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at $239,000.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

