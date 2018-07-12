BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of BHP Billiton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Billiton’s FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Investec lowered BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised BHP Billiton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

BHP Billiton opened at $48.97 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BHP Billiton has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in BHP Billiton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Billiton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,754,000. Marshwinds Advisory Co. bought a new stake in BHP Billiton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in BHP Billiton by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in BHP Billiton by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 193,202 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

