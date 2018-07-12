BHP Billiton (BHP) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

Press coverage about BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BHP Billiton earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the mining company an impact score of 45.9116632363186 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.90 to $46.80 in a research note on Sunday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Billiton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of BHP Billiton opened at $48.97 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BHP Billiton has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $52.17.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

