Berkeley Energia (BKY) Receives Under Review Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their under review rating on shares of Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) in a research note published on Monday morning.

Berkeley Energia opened at GBX 41.25 ($0.55) on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berkeley Energia has a 12 month low of GBX 40.60 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 60 ($0.80).

About Berkeley Energia

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It is developing the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015. Berkeley Energia Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

