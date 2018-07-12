Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€21.00” Price Target for K&S (SDF)

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been given a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Citigroup set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.44 ($27.25).

Get K&S alerts:

K&S opened at €20.83 ($24.22) on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. K&S has a one year low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a one year high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.