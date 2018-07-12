Barrick Gold Corp to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 10th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Desjardins also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $19.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

NYSE:ABX opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of -0.29. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 30.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,477,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555,499 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 39.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 42,523,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104,036 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 35,547,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,567,000 after purchasing an additional 390,261 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 29.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,597,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 69.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,419,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

