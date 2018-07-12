Barclays PLC Sells 71,000 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (PBFX)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,150,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,739 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,334,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 11.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 998,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 35,499 shares in the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PBF Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of NYSE:PBFX opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $896.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.17. PBF Logistics LP has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.75 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics LP will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

PBF Logistics Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

