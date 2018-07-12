Barclays Cuts Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP) Price Target to $36.00

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WGP. Bank of America raised their target price on Western Gas Equity Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Western Gas Equity Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Western Gas Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Gas Equity Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Western Gas Equity Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Gas Equity Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.30.

WGP stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.60. Western Gas Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.06 million. Western Gas Equity Partners had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Western Gas Equity Partners will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Gas Equity Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

