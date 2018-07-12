Barclays (BARC) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 240 ($3.20) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.80) to GBX 220 ($2.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 220 ($2.93) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.66) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.00) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 228.21 ($3.04).

BARC stock opened at GBX 186.06 ($2.48) on Thursday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.36) and a one year high of GBX 235.35 ($3.13).

In other Barclays news, insider Christopher Paul Compton sold 1,004,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.73), for a total transaction of £2,060,153.65 ($2,742,848.69).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

