Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,710 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 44.4% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $838,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,037.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $270,025.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,375. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

Shares of BK stock opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $49.39 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

