Ball (BLL) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Shares of Ball opened at $37.76 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Ball has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $76,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 408,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,615,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $91,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 408,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,811,982.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,535 shares of company stock valued at $250,279. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ball by 32.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,174,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ball by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,517,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,472,000 after acquiring an additional 194,319 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Ball by 56.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,944,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ball by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,172,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,968,000 after acquiring an additional 49,713 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Ball by 70.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,601,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

