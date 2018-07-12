Avalara (AVLR) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVLR. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of Avalara opened at $42.40 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Avalara has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

