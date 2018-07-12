Atlantic Capital (ACBI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACBI. Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Atlantic Capital opened at $19.90 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Atlantic Capital has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Atlantic Capital had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 million. equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Shreiner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary G. Fleming, Jr. sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $50,771.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $577,102 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital by 80.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 251,861 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital by 262.7% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 250,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,392,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,511,000 after acquiring an additional 154,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 750,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

