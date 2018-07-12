Aspiriant LLC Buys New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,085,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,349,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,412 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,887,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,508,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,642,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,965 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,812,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 420.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,722,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.16 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.56.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.