ASOS (ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of ASOS to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($113.17) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,030 ($93.60) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 6,250 ($83.21) to GBX 7,800 ($103.85) in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,263 ($96.70).

ASOS opened at GBX 6,500 ($86.54) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.29 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,770 ($103.45).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the Russian Federation. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and own-labeled products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

