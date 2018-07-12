Ascential (ASCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Ascential (LON:ASCL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a GBX 515 ($6.86) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 400 ($5.33). Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASCL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ascential from GBX 435 ($5.79) to GBX 475 ($6.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 437.22 ($5.82).

Get Ascential alerts:

ASCL opened at GBX 449.67 ($5.99) on Tuesday. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 303.70 ($4.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 421 ($5.61).

Ascential plc provides events and advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes exhibitions, congresses, and festivals. Its Information Services segment provides intelligence, analysis, and forecasting tools; live events and awards; and subscription content, such as real-time online resources, as well as advisory services to the various industries, including fashion, retail, property, construction, and politics, as well as for media platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.